Police investigating after cyclist struck on Whyte Avenue Saturday morning

Police say a cyclist was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries early Saturday morning after she was struck by a car.

It happened around 4:18 a.m. at the intersection of Whyte Avenue and 75 Street, according to police.

It’s believed the woman was crossing in a crosswalk when she was struck.

Police say the vehicle left the scene.

EPS Major Collisions has taken over the investigation. Officers are looking for any witnesses who may be able to help police locate the vehicle.