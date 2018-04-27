Regina cyclist hit by vehicle suffers serious injuries

The Regina Police Service (RPS) continues to investigate a serious collision between a bicycle and a vehicle that occurred the evening of Thursday, April 26.

Just before midnight, police units were sent to a report of a motor vehicle collision that occurred in the area of Arcola Avenue and the Highway 1 Bypass, in the westbound lanes.

The man on the bike was treated on-scene as his injuries appeared to be serious, and was then transported to the hospital by EMS.

Police members dealt with the driver of the vehicle while another officer accompanied the ambulance and 21-year-old victim to the hospital.

A collision reconstruction team was requested, and other RPS members who were diverting traffic away from the scene of the collision had remained at the scene throughout the investigation.

There is no other information on the condition of the cyclist at this time, and the investigation remains under investigation.

The RPS reminds the public that collision investigations are complex, and involve a comprehensive process of gathering all available physical evidence and witness statements.

The process also gathers and considers a wide variety of other factors and potential contributors, including vehicle integrity, time of day, weather, roadway conditions, roadway markings and other vehicles.

If there is anyone who has more information that may help the police in this investigation, please call the RPS at 306-777-6500.