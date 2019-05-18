Regina police investigate city’s third homicide of 2019

Regina police are investigating a homicide in North Central, Regina’s third homicide of the year.

Police were called to 7th Avenue and Garnet Street shortly after midnight Saturday where they found a man lying on the sidewalk.

Officers performed emergency first aid until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

Police are now working with the coroner to confirm the man’s identity and notify his family.

It’s unclear how the man died. No charges have been laid, and police aren’t releasing any other details at this time.

Anyone with information can call Regina police or Crime Stoppers.

