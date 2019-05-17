Regina 18-year-old facing 26 charges in wake of home invasion

An 18-year-old male from Regina is facing 26 charges following a series of what police describe as criminal occurrences, that took place mostly in south Regina. Jesse Night was arrested during a home invasion call in the early morning hours of May 15.

Police were called to a home on Mayfair Crescent around 2:05 a.m. Wednesday. The call was made by the lone female occupant of the house. She told police someone was trying to break down her door and she hid in the bathroom.

When police arrived, they discovered smashed glass throughout the house and damage to the locked bathroom door. The victim was found inside the bathroom.

Police were checking the grounds of the property when they heard the sound of breaking glass and a car alarm nearby. Officers spotted Night and chased him on foot through several yards before he was arrested.

Officer noticed several other nearby vehicles had their windows smashed.

Through further investigation, officers found further evidence connecting Night to a break-in at a business on the 2500 block of 25th Avenue that took place sometime between May 10 and 13th. He was also charged in connection with an April 24 vehicle theft from the 1900 block of Jansen Crescent.

The list of charges Night faces is lengthy, and includes two counts of break and enter, 11 counts of mischief under $5,000 and one count of fraud under $5,000.

He made his first court appearance in Regina Provincial Court Friday morning.