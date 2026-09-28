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Canada

Campbellton, N.B., mayor Michel Soucy dies suddenly in hospital

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted September 28, 2026 9:12 am
1 min read
Michel Soucy, mayor of Campbellton, N.B., is pictured. View image in full screen
Michel Soucy, mayor of Campbellton, N.B., is pictured. Campbellton Regional Community
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A New Brunswick community is mourning the loss of its mayor after he suddenly died on Saturday at the age of 75.

The Campbellton Regional Community in northern New Brunswick said in a Facebook post on Sept. 26 that Soucy died at the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

“Mr. Soucy had a deep love for our community and worked hard every day toward making it a better place to live, work and raise a family. His presence will be missed,” the community wrote in a post.

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Soucy was elected mayor earlier this year in the May 11 municipal election and was sworn in May 27.

Being mayor of Campbellton was not his first stint in politics, having previously served as the mayor of Atholville, N.B., before it became part of Campbellton. He served that community as mayor from 2012 until 2016.

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A post by Soucy’s family said Soucy died from cardiac arrest.

“In this moment, we want to express our deep admiration and gratitude for the man he was,” said Mario Soucy, one of the mayor’s children, in a Facebook post. “His actions were deeply rooted in his values and convictions.”

The Regional Community sent its sincere condolences to Soucy’s family and friends in their post.

It said further details would be announced when they are available.

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