Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Regina homicide

A 49-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead early Tuesday morning.

The Regina Police Service identified the victim as 51-year-old Janice Elaine Whitequill of Regina.

Her body was found by police and EMS outside a home in the 1500 block of Cameron Street, shortly after 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Following an investigation, 49-year-old Morley Dean Whitequill of Regina was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

It is Regina’s fifth homicide of 2019.