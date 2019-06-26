Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Regina homicide
A 49-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead early Tuesday morning.
The Regina Police Service identified the victim as 51-year-old Janice Elaine Whitequill of Regina.
Her body was found by police and EMS outside a home in the 1500 block of Cameron Street, shortly after 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
Following an investigation, 49-year-old Morley Dean Whitequill of Regina was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
He made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
It is Regina’s fifth homicide of 2019.
