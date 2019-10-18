Menu

Canada

Talks taking place between Saskatchewan Crowns and striking union

By Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 2:51 pm
Updated October 18, 2019 2:56 pm
SaskWater employee Brent Stephansson, left, walks a picket line near the SaskEnergy building on Broad St. in downtown Regina Oct. 4, 2019.
SaskWater employee Brent Stephansson, left, walks a picket line near the SaskEnergy building on Broad St. in downtown Regina Oct. 4, 2019. Michael Bell / The Canadian Press

Talks have resumed between the union representing thousands of striking Crown-utility workers in Saskatchewan and their employers.

Unifor’s executive assistant to the national president says the union is spending Friday in discussions with several of the Crown utilities.

READ MORE: Sask. Crown labour dispute continues at Directwest

The talks come after the Saskatchewan government says the union made the request for informal discussions on Thursday.

The government says there were no formal meetings set for the bargaining units.

About 5,000 workers at six Crown corporations including SaskPower and SaskTel walked off the job on Oct. 4 after contracts disputes with the government.

READ MORE: Upwards of 1,000 striking Crown workers rally in Regina

The union says the issue is wage freezes, but the government says workers are being offered a five per cent increase over five years starting in the third year.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency reached a tentative deal with Unifor Local 820, which has 138 members.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StrikeSaskatchewan GovernmentSaskPowerUniforSaskTelCrown CorporationsSaskatchewan Water Security AgencySaskatchewan CrownsCrown-Utility WorkersUnifor Local 820
