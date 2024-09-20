Menu

Canada

Search groups look for six-year-old boy missing from Manitoba First Nation

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2024 12:38 pm
1 min read
Search groups continue to look for a six-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday morning on a remote First Nation in northeastern Manitoba.The Manitoba flag flies in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Search groups continue to look for a six-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday on a remote First Nation in northeastern Manitoba.

Police say Johnson Redhead was at school on Shamattawa First Nation that morning but did not make it to class after attending a breakfast program.

RCMP say officers and community members have been combing through wooded areas, trails, roads and sheds looking for the boy.

They have been searching on foot and with all-terrain four-wheelers and other vehicles.

The Canadian Rangers are also aiding in the search.

RCMP say officers also obtained video footage from the school in an attempt to determine which direction they boy may have left the school or the circumstances around him leaving the property.

Manitoba to spend $2 million on missing persons response strategy
© 2024 The Canadian Press

