Search groups look for six-year-old boy missing from Manitoba First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Search groups continue to look for a six-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday on a remote First Nation in northeastern Manitoba.

Police say Johnson Redhead was at school on Shamattawa First Nation that morning but did not make it to class after attending a breakfast program.

RCMP say officers and community members have been combing through wooded areas, trails, roads and sheds looking for the boy.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They have been searching on foot and with all-terrain four-wheelers and other vehicles.

The Canadian Rangers are also aiding in the search.

RCMP say officers also obtained video footage from the school in an attempt to determine which direction they boy may have left the school or the circumstances around him leaving the property.

Story continues below advertisement