Via Rail to build Dorval transit hub connecting trains, buses and airport

Send this page to someone via email

Via Rail has released a plan to make it easier for long-distance train passengers to connect at one of Canada’s busiest airports.

The Crown corporation announced Wednesday it was moving forward with plans to create a new integrated transit hub in Dorval, Que., that would connect Via Rail, exo trains, and Montreal’s Trudeau International Airport shuttle services.

“The goal really is to group all of the transportation options under the same roof to provide really a one-stop shop for transit for people in Dorval, for people coming in from outside, inside the city. And really the goal is to make the whole experience better for everyone,” Karl Helou, a spokesperson for Via Rail, told Global News.

He said the current transit system in Dorval is “fragmented” and the transit hub would help simplify the process for those travelling through the city.

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, commuters connecting from Via Rail to exo trains must walk through an underpass and across a few roads to transfer stations. Those regularly using the services said the integrated hub will make travel even easier.

“That would be fantastic. And if we could connect it with the REM [light rail] somehow, then we would have a totally integrated public transportation system,” Paul Parisien, who lives on the West Island, told Global News.

Dorval Mayor Marc Doret said he is in full support of the project.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s very difficult to get around the area right now,” he told Global News. “We’re going to have everything together in one central area, and that’s what’s going to make it easier and user-friendly for the public.”

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Via Rail said combining the transit options will hopefully encourage more people to get out of cars and use the public transit system.

“Integrated mobility is a proven concept,” Helou said. “Offer transportation options that are easy to use, simple to use and people will use it.”

“For every transportation need, there is a transportation option.”

The plan is to close the existing Via Rail station on the south side of the CN tracks and build a new bimodal station on the north end near the existing exo stop. Helou said there will be an overpass over the tracks so that both Via Rail and exo trains will continue to operate as normal.

“So no disruptions of service and a much better experience, an accessible experience for passengers,” he said.

Via Rail has received funding for the Government of Canada but said it has yet to set a final budget for the project.

A timeline has also not been solidified, but Helou said full construction could take between two and five years.