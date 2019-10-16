Menu

Crime

Cab driver robbed at gunpoint: Regina police

By Taylor Braat Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 1:31 pm
Updated October 16, 2019 5:56 pm
A cab driver was robbed by a suspect with affiliation to the passenger he was dropping off early Wednesday, according to police.
File Photo / Global News

Regina police say a cab driver was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning in the 1900 block of Montreal Street.

When the cab driver, a 39-year-old man, dropped off a female passenger in that area, a suspect approached and opened the vehicle’s passenger-side door and demanded cash while holding a firearm.

After the cab driver handed over a small amount of money, the suspect and female passenger left together on foot. The cab driver was not injured.

It’s unknown which direction the two suspects headed.

READ MORE: Regina cab driver allegedly bitten during attempted robbery

The male suspect is described as between 22-25 years old.

The female passenger is described as between 16-18 years old, five-foot eight, with a tattoo on her left cheek. She was wearing a black jacket and carrying a white backpack.

Anyone with information that could assist police in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

