Cab driver robbed at gunpoint: Regina police

Regina police say a cab driver was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning in the 1900 block of Montreal Street.
When the cab driver, a 39-year-old man, dropped off a female passenger in that area, a suspect approached and opened the vehicle’s passenger-side door and demanded cash while holding a firearm.
After the cab driver handed over a small amount of money, the suspect and female passenger left together on foot. The cab driver was not injured.
It’s unknown which direction the two suspects headed.
The male suspect is described as between 22-25 years old.
The female passenger is described as between 16-18 years old, five-foot eight, with a tattoo on her left cheek. She was wearing a black jacket and carrying a white backpack.
Anyone with information that could assist police in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
