Regina police search for suspect in alleged armed robbery, charge another

The Regina Police Service has one person in custody after an alleged armed robbery on Monday night.

Police said the incident happened at home in the 1400 block of Queen Street just before 9 p.m.

A 15-year-old girl was told by someone she knew to go to the house and she was robbed at gunpoint by a 19-year-old girl when she entered the home, according to police.

Police said an 11-year-old boy also threatened the victim with a machete. He was also arrested but not charged due to his age.

A 21-year-old man was charged while the 19-year-old escaped. Police are still searching for her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.