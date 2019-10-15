Menu

Regina police search for suspect in alleged armed robbery, charge another

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 11:57 am
Updated October 15, 2019 12:50 pm
Regina police say they have arrested a 21-year-old man in an alleged armed robbery that happened on Monday and are searching for another suspect.
Regina police say they have arrested a 21-year-old man in an alleged armed robbery that happened on Monday and are searching for another suspect. Taryn Snell / Global News

The Regina Police Service has one person in custody after an alleged armed robbery on Monday night.

Police said the incident happened at home in the 1400 block of Queen Street just before 9 p.m.

READ MORE: Regina police searching for 3 suspects in alleged armed robbery

A 15-year-old girl was told by someone she knew to go to the house and she was robbed at gunpoint by a 19-year-old girl when she entered the home, according to police.

Police said an 11-year-old boy also threatened the victim with a machete. He was also arrested but not charged due to his age.

READ MORE: Regina police looking for 2 suspects after male gets tasered, robbed

A 21-year-old man was charged while the 19-year-old escaped. Police are still searching for her.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

