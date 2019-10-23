‘I couldn’t ask for more’: Build Love home renovation unveiled to family

A woman who struggles with debilitating multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms is ready to move into her newly renovated home – one that will make her life less challenging to live.

Bonnie Gorski‘s MS is worsening, and she recently lost all mobility in her legs. But a Build Love three-month renovation is now complete – ready for the Gorski family to move in.

“It’s unbelievable. You just can’t put it into words. It’s unrecognizable. I couldn’t even imagine this,” said Bonnie Gorski following the reveal on Oct. 23.

“It’s just something that I never thought would happen,” she said. “They taught me that there are people in the world willing to help. Build Love is just such a great foundation to show everybody that there are people out there that are doing good in the world.”

Bonnie’s favourite part so far? The three-season room, the elevator so she can spend time on all floors, and the accessible garage so she doesn’t have to go outside when getting into her home.

With rapidly declining mobility, Bonnie was unable to move throughout her home without assistance. She was facing the inevitability of moving to a long-term care facility away from her family at the age of 50.

“I was stuck in one place all day. We couldn’t get into our house. My husband was carrying me a lot, so this way I’ll be able to have a lot more independence,” Gorski said.

Renovations on the home began in July, and 15 volunteer team members were part of the massive $500,000 overhaul.

“I think I do a lot of this for that smile. To see that excitement on their face makes everything worth it,” said Brandon Fuchs, co-founder of the Regina non-profit Build Love.

“This year, we were able to do a renovation which was twice as much as last year because we had so much additional support moving into the year – I think it’s a testament to our city,” Fuchs said.

He said the Gorskis were nominated by several people to be chosen for the home, and the family stood out due to their investment in the community.

“They were so involved with our community, which is what we’re here for. We’re here to build up our community and provide a different outcome and they did a lot of that before MS and during MS.”

Home renovated by Regina non-profit Build Love. Connor O'Donovan / Global News

The home now has an elevator so Bonnie can get to every floor of her home. She wasn’t able to before the renovation.

“It gives me lots of hope. It was either do a lot of renovations or go to a long-term care facility, so this is going to give us a lot of longevity for me to be able to stay in my house with my family,” Gorski said.

Along with a new lease on life, she said the renovation will rejuvenate her marriage.

“It’s going to help my husband and I have a better relationship, not a caregiver relationship. We can work more as a husband and wife again. I think we’re going to be surprised every day. That’s part of the fun, we’ll figure out something new every day.”