Tattoo inks recalled in Canada over contamination concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada is warning about a recall of some tattoo inks that may pose a risk of skin infection.

Two types of water-based tattoo pigments by the brand Bloodline were recalled on Wednesday, namely All Purpose Black and Carolina Blue, due to “potential microbial contamination.”

“The recalled products may be contaminated with certain microorganisms that may present a health concern to consumers,” Health Canada said.

The agency said that using contaminated tattoo ink “can pose a risk of skin infection.”

Bloodline brand tattoo inks recalled in Canada due to potential microbial contamination. Photo courtesy of Health Canada

Approximately 120 units of the affected products were sold in Canada until August.

Story continues below advertisement

The recalled inks were manufactured in the United States last year by Nevada-based company Sierra Stain LLC and were due to expire on July 1, 2026.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Health Canada urged consumers to “immediately stop using the recalled product” and dispose of them according to municipal hazardous waste guidelines.

The recall is not limited to Canada, as three water-based tattoo pigments by Bloodline were also recalled in the U.S. last month.

No injuries or incidents have been reported in Canada or the U.S. related to these affected inks, as of Sept. 4.

The FDA noted that Bloodline inks and its company Sierra Stain LLC “are no longer in business and not manufacturing tattoo ink products.”

Some common symptoms of infections associated with tattoo ink include the appearance of rashes or lesions consisting of red papules solely in areas where the contaminated ink was applied, according to Health Canada.

Permanent scarring could also happen in some tattoo infections, the FDA said.