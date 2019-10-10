RCMP investigating break-in of MP Georgina Jolibois’ constituency office

Send this page to someone via email

La Loche RCMP is putting a call out to the public in regards to a break-in at a constituency office in the northern Saskatchewan community.

Officers said a suspect broke into member of Parliament Georgina Jolibois’ office, which is located at 207 La Ronge Ave. #5, on Aug. 25 at about 1 a.m.

The details of the break-in are limited, and RCMP say thus far, no arrests have been made.

The investigation remains open and RCMP said those with information may be eligible for a reward.

Jolibois’ has been an NDP MP since 2015, following a 12-year stint as mayor of the town, roughly 605 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.