Crime

RCMP investigating break-in of MP Georgina Jolibois’ constituency office

By Taylor Braat Global News
Posted October 10, 2019 12:25 pm
Georgina Jolibois’ bill proposes making June 21 - which is National Indigenous Peoples Day - a statutory holiday.
Georgina Jolibois’ La Loche consitutency office was broken into on Aug. 25, according to Sask. RCMP. File / Global News

La Loche RCMP is putting a call out to the public in regards to a break-in at a constituency office in the northern Saskatchewan community.

Officers said a suspect broke into member of Parliament Georgina Jolibois’ office, which is located at 207 La Ronge Ave. #5, on Aug. 25 at about 1 a.m.

The details of the break-in are limited, and RCMP say thus far, no arrests have been made.

If you have information about this or any other crimes, please contact the La Loche RCMP at 306-822-2010 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

The investigation remains open and RCMP said those with information may be eligible for a reward.

Jolibois’ has been an NDP MP since 2015, following a 12-year stint as mayor of the town, roughly 605 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPSask RCMPBreak And EnterLa LochebreakinGeorgina Joliboisconstituency office break inLa Loche Sask
