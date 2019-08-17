Several thefts, break and enters, and vehicle thefts reported in Sedley, Sask.: RCMP

Fillmore, Sask., RCMP say they’re investigating several break and enters, thefts and vehicle thefts in the community of Sedley, Sask., and area.

RCMP were dispatched to Sedley during the early morning hours of Thursday after a report of a suspicious vehicle.

A number of reports followed, including the theft of a pickup truck, a break and enter to a residence, and two break and enters into garages.

READ MORE: Police arrest man at gunpoint outside of Sedley

There were also reports of several thefts from vehicles in that community.

RCMP also say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from a farm near Sedley on Friday afternoon.

A recovered Ford F250 truck was found at that same farmyard. It had been stolen from another farm in the Lajord area that same day.

READ MORE: 2 charged in rural Sask. break and enter

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing.

RCMP are asking residents to report suspicious activity and to ensure their vehicles and residences are locked. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fillmore RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Sedley is about 50 kilometres southeast of Regina.