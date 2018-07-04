4 people, including 3 youth, charged in Tisdale, Sask. break and enters

Four people, including three youth, have been charged with a number of break and enters in Tisdale, Sask.

The recent break-ins happened at Wicks Gas Station, the Falkon Theatre and Tisdale Riverside Golf Club.

READ MORE: Brazen ATM heist in Shellbrook, Sask. caught on video

Tisdale RCMP said a number of stolen items were recovered when they searched an apartment building on July 2, including cellphones, wallets, and knives.

Brendin Edworthy, 23, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime, break and enter, and numerous thefts from vehicles.

He made his first appearance in Tisdale provincial court on July 3 and will remain in custody until his next appearance on July 10.

READ MORE: Man charged with assaulting Saskatoon police officer

One boy pleaded guilty to his involvement and received an open custody sentence.

The other two boys have been released from custody on conditions and will be back in court on Aug. 7.