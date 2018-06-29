Man in critical condition after being shot in the face: Prince Albert police

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Prince Albert, Sask.

Police said the man was shot in the face Thursday evening in an alley in the 200 block of 9th Street East.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital in critical condition and later transported to a Saskatoon hospital for further treatment. There is no word on his current condition.

Investigators believe the shooting was not random, but have yet to come up with a motive.

Police searched a home in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue East as part of their investigation.

While suspects have been identified, police have yet to make any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4256 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.