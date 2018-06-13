Crime
June 13, 2018 9:10 am

Arrest made in Saskatoon apartment shooting

A man is facing charges after a woman was shot in the hand at a Saskatoon apartment building.

An arrest has been made in a shooting at a Saskatoon apartment building.

A woman was shot in the hand Monday evening while on a balcony at an apartment in the 600-block of Confederation Drive.

Saskatoon police were told the shot came from a passenger in the back seat of a dark-coloured four-door Volkswagen.

Detectives with the targeted enforcement unit were able to identify a suspect.

He was arrested by patrol officers just before 9 p.m. CT on Tuesday in the 300-block of Avenue R South.

The 19-year-old man is facing firearms-related charges and is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Saskatoon provincial court.

Police continue to investigate and said more arrests are possible.

