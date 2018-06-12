Meth, cash seized in Prince Albert, Sask. bust

A man is facing a number of drug charges, including meth trafficking, after a bust in Prince Albert, Sask.

The bust happened just before noon on Monday when members of the Prince Albert integrated street enforcement team searched an apartment in the 400-block of 12 Street East.

Police said they seized suspected meth packaged in four baggies that weighed just under 73 grams, 52 hydromorophone pills, a water bottled believed to be half-full of GHB, a large sum of cash, a digital scale, a cellphone and tablet, and bear spray.

A home in the 700-block of McCraney Crescent, which police said the accused frequents, was also searched. A Taser flashlight and a digital scale were seized.

The 39-year-old Prince Albert man is facing a number of charges including possession of meth, hydromorphone and gamma hydroxybutonic for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of bear spray and a Taser flashlight for a purpose dangerous to the public peace.

He is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Prince Albert provincial court.