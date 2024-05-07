Lawyer points to pattern in suicides of 2 female B.C. cops involved with senior officers

Send this page to someone via email

NOTE: This article contains sensitive descriptions regarding suicide. Please read at your discretion.

A lawyer representing the families of two female B.C. police officers who took their own lives, following relationships with senior officers, says she’s concerned the cases are signs of a larger pattern.

Gloria Ng represents the families of Jasmine Thiara and Nicole Chan. Thiara, an RCMP constable, took her life in Richmond in February 2021 after alleging she was bullied by a senior officer she was involved with. Chan, a Vancouver police officer, died by suicide in January 2019, two years after lodging complaints about harassment during relationships with two senior officers.

2:06 Family angry about IIO report on RCMP officer’s death

“Seemingly, two both extremely talented bright young women who both had a passion for service for their community, both seem to have been caught up in a situation where there was bullying, at least alleged (bullying). We heard it from Nicole’s words, we heard it from Jasmine’s words,” Ng told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

She said she hoped to help the families get more answers.

“Is there some type of larger concern at play in terms of these tragic situations, of women who are in these policing positions, who seemingly have complained about treatment within the force? And whether or not there is, some type of larger pattern of disturbing behaviour.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Thiara’s family spoke out this week after receiving a report by B.C.’s civilian police watchdog the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), which concluded the constable’s death was a result of “a constellation of factors related to various aspects” of her life, but ruled out bullying or criminal harassment.

The four-page report did not go into the details of those factors, citing privacy. Thiara’s sister, Raven Thiara, said it has left her with more questions than answers.

Among the critical details Raven said were not addressed was the fact her sister was nearly 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, and that she had sent text messages saying she was being bullied.

2:15 VPD set to adopt recommendations after officer’s suicide

“Bullying includes grooming. It includes hazing, it includes harassment, sexual or otherwise, and it includes any form of power imbalance of power balance, it’s automatic when it’s a superior officer in a relationship with a subordinate officer,” she told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Ng said the lack of detail in the IIO’s report — including investigative steps and records of Thiara’s communications — makes it difficult for the family to understand how the watchdog concluded bullying was not a factor.

In Chan’s case, she said, a coroner’s inquest ultimately recommended the Vancouver Police Department update its definition of bullying to include gossip.

“What practices are in place? What policies are in place (within the RCMP) to ensure that if a member does feel like she is being bullied for whatever reason…what recourses are there?” she said.

“Being able to know those things and to be able to satisfy ourselves that indeed, a fully complete investigation had been completed, that’s what the family is still missing, and seemingly, nobody is rushing to provide them with those answers.”

2:35 Former veteran RCMP officer reacts to death of Constable Jasmine Thiara

In the Chan case, the VPD ultimately dismissed Sgt. Dave Van Patten and suspended Sgt. Greg McCullough, who later resigned. Both had sexual relationships with Chan.

Story continues below advertisement

Raven Thiara said she wants to see a similar outcome in her sister’s case.

“We’re hoping that bullies no longer carry guns and wear badges just like Nicole Chan’s bullies no longer do, I want the same for Jasmine,” she said.

While the IIO has wrapped its probe of the death, a separate internal investigation within the RCMP continues.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 9-1-1 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention at suicideprevention.ca.

Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.