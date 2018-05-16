Crime
May 16, 2018 1:02 pm

Woman facing charges after drug bust in Prince Albert, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police say a woman from Prince Albert is charged with possession of meth after a drug bust.

File / Global News
A A

Prince Albert police say a 32-year-old woman is facing charges after a drug bust on Tuesday.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on 15th Street West shortly after 4 a.m. CT. The vehicle was found to be impoundable.

READ MORE: Crystal meth, weapons seized in Prince Albert, Sask. traffic stop

Police seized 2.7 grams of meth, a large quantity of cash, and several cellphones.

The Prince Albert woman is facing charges of meth possession and being at large of her recognizance.

She is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Wednesday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
15th Street West
Drug Bust
Meth
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Police
Prince Albert Police Service
Prince Albert Saskatchewan
Traffic Stop

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News