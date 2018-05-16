Woman facing charges after drug bust in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert police say a 32-year-old woman is facing charges after a drug bust on Tuesday.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on 15th Street West shortly after 4 a.m. CT. The vehicle was found to be impoundable.

Police seized 2.7 grams of meth, a large quantity of cash, and several cellphones.

The Prince Albert woman is facing charges of meth possession and being at large of her recognizance.

She is scheduled to appear in Prince Albert provincial court on Wednesday.