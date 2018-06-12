Crime
Shooting sends woman to Saskatoon hospital with hand wound

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

A woman was shot in the hand Monday evening while standing on a balcony at an apartment building in Saskatoon.

A woman suffered a wound to her hand Monday evening after she was shot at while standing on an apartment balcony in the Confederation Park neighbourhood.

Saskatoon police were told two men and two women in a dark-coloured four-door Volkswagen pulled into a parking lot in the area of the 600-block of Confederation Drive at around 7 p.m. CT.

A passenger in the rear seat is alleged to have then fired a shot at the woman, striking her in the hand.

She was taken to hospital for treatment of her wound.

Investigators said they don’t believe the shooting was a random act.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

