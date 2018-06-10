Spike belt used to stop alleged impaired driver north of Saskatoon Saturday

Police said they had to use a spike belt to stop an alleged impaired driver north of Saskatoon early Saturday morning.

Rosthern RCMP said a speeding vehicle had been pulled over on Highway 11 at around 12:30 a.m. CT and the driver showed signs of impairment.

Officers said the driver took off when they approached the vehicle and headed south on Highway 11.

He was stopped a second time after Warman RCMP placed a spike belt at the intersection of highways 11 and 12. He then fled on foot, but was caught a short time later.

The 42-year-old man is charged with dangerous driving, impaired driving, impaired over .08, and flight from police.

He is being held in custody until his first court appearance Monday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.