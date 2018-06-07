Saskatoon police clock alleged impaired driver going over 200 km/h

Saskatoon police said an alleged impaired driver was caught speeding at over 200 km/h early Thursday morning.

Police were alerted by RMCP at around 2:30 a.m. that a black Ford 150 was travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 11 from Hague towards Saskatoon.

The air support unit (ASU) was able to locate the truck, which officers said was going almost double the speed limit.

Patrol officers stopped the truck on 42 Street at Faithful Avenue.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, was arrested and is facing a number of charges including impaired driving, dangerous driving, and driving while disqualified.

He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Police continue to investigate.

ASU was also involved in another incident earlier in the morning.

A Ford truck was spotted by officers being driven erratically at roughly 1:15 a.m.

The officers said they were unable to stop the truck as it was travelling at a high rate of speed.

ASU found the truck and followed it to a field outside of the city on Highway 5. They later determined it was reported stolen.

Officers and a police dog found the driver attempting to hide by a tree.

The 23-year-old man is charged with possession of stolen property, dangerous driving, evading police, breach of condition, and breach of probation.