Man charged by Saskatoon police with impaired driving by drug

A man is facing a driving while impaired by a drug charge after Saskatoon police received several calls of a man slump over the wheel of a van at two locations in the city.

The initial call came in just before 1:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Police were told the driver of a green van had rolled through a red light on 25 Street, bounced off a curb and almost hit a pedestrian before going east up University Bridge.

Patrol units were unable to locate the van.

Several calls then came into police a few minutes later stating a man was slumped behind the wheel of a van at College Drive and McOrmond Drive. Another caller then reported the van was heading north on McOrmond.

Officers caught the vehicle at McOrmond and Addison after another call came in reporting a man was slumped over the wheel of the van.

The driver was checked over by firefighters and paramedics before being released into police custody.

He was tested by a Saskatoon Police Service drug recognition expert and was charged with impaired driving by drug and marijuana possession.

The 56-year-old Saskatoon man, who was also wanted on several unrelated warrants, will be appearing in provincial court later in the month.