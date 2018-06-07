Accused arsonist punches Prince Albert police dog during arrest

A Prince Albert police officer and a police dog were assaulted during an arrest in the northern Saskatchewan city early Thursday morning.

Police were searching for the person responsible for five arsons when an officer, who is also the handler for police dog Daxa, spotted a man matching the description of the suspect.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police Taser man yelling and swearing at drivers

He was on a bike and attempted to flee, but the officer and Daxa gave chase. The man ditched the bike and continued on foot, but was caught in the Unit Block of 13 Street East.

The officer said when the man refused to surrender, Daxa engaged him.

His allegedly punched Daxa several times in the head with a closed fist before being subdued.

READ MORE: Speeding results in Prince Albert police catching alleged car thief

A search of the area turned up a knife, which police said had been thrown on the ground by the suspect.

The 19-year-old Prince Albert man is facing several charges including causing unnecessary pain or injury to a police dog, assaulting a peace officer, and assaulting a peace officer with the intent to resist arrest.

He is scheduled to appear Thursday in Prince Albert provincial court.