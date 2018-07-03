20 grams of crack cocaine seized in Sandy Bay, Sask.

Two people from Pelican Narrows are facing charges after Sandy Bay RCMP seized 20 grams of crack cocaine in northern Saskatchewan over the long weekend.

Police assisting the public in a residential area of Sandy Bay at 4 a.m. CT on July 1 were told a vehicle did not belong in the area.

While police were conducting checks on the driver, a passenger fled from the vehicle and into the bush. He turned himself into police just over three hours later.

The driver was arrested for failing to follow a court order.

RCMP said they seized crack cocaine and other items consistent with the trafficking of controlled substances.

The 35-year-old driver, Amanda Bear, is charged with possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking and two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

Michael Thomas, 25, is facing charges of intimidation and failing to comply with his probation.

They were scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in Pelican Narrows provincial court.

Sandy Bay is roughly 595 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.