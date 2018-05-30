2 facing drug trafficking charges in Yorkton, Sask.

Two people are facing drug trafficking charges in Yorkton, Sask., after police seized what is believed to be meth and cocaine during a traffic stop.

Yorkton Municipal RCMP initially attempted a traffic stop at around 12:15 a.m. CT on May 25, however, the motorist kept driving.

The vehicle was found later that night and a search by officers also turned up what they believe to be marijuana and Hydromorph Cotin.

Linda Becker, 50, and Frederick Charles Severight, 29, are also facing charges for possession of a controlled substance, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Becker has also been charged with driving while disqualified, and flight from police.

Both of the accused, from Yorkton, were scheduled to make their second provincial court appearances on Tuesday.

Yorkton is roughly 305 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.