U.S. says it’s pausing long-standing military board with Canada

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19 comments

  1. JD Vance
    May 18, 2026 at 1:54 pm

    @try this: That’s why your hero trump is so pizzed at our PM? Give it time, and trump is pizzed at everybody. He’s at 32% in the polls. Carney? 64%Yeah, I guess you’re noty full of it.

  2. Vito Corleone
    May 18, 2026 at 1:48 pm

    Hilarous world.
    The USA owes China enough to build the 7th Fleet.
    That’s the fleet that protects the USA from China.
    I think I saw that in a Mafia shake down movie.

  3. Try This
    May 18, 2026 at 1:45 pm

    Proof again that Carney does not know how to deal with Trump. Spend our tax dollars on useless submarines, just to spend and appease Trump, and it has no effect. Waste of money.

  4. Benedict Arnold
    May 18, 2026 at 1:43 pm

    Like the genius history buff donald said, “we beat them (revolutionary war of 1780) when we knocked out their airfields.”
    Now he’s pretending he is Jesus the Christ and the Pope when he isn’t making gold statues.
    And Yank trolls think we want a part of thaT?
    SERIOUSLY?

  5. Anonymous
    May 18, 2026 at 1:40 pm

    @northern nelly: are you always full of zhit? Carney wasn’t even our PM when trump started talking aboput takng Canada over.

  6. Isaac Brock
    May 18, 2026 at 1:39 pm

    Never heard of it.
    Carry on.
    zzz…zzz…zzz

  7. Northern Nelly
    May 18, 2026 at 1:25 pm

    Carney has done a tremendous job making the US our number 1 enemy.
    Can’t see how that benefits Canada but it gets Carney domestic political support.
    Seems like a loosing strategy.

  8. Wet noodle Doodle
    May 18, 2026 at 1:14 pm

    Another T-Rump hissy fit just after Xi told him where to go

  9. Anders
    May 18, 2026 at 1:09 pm

    No big loss. Buh bye

  10. Gus
    May 18, 2026 at 1:08 pm

    The US under Trump will never approve of what Canada does unless it is giving into the US demands!
    Canada is defiant in making its own way on this planet, and Trump and his boot lickers cannot handle it ..

  11. Ken
    May 18, 2026 at 12:47 pm

    Canada is an international laggard when it comes to practically anything. Particularly defence spending

  12. Kbye
    May 18, 2026 at 12:41 pm

    Take your effin norad and gtfo

  13. Anonymous
    May 18, 2026 at 12:34 pm

    Does Canada rely heavily on the USA for protection? And who from?

    Answer:

    YES Canada relies heavily on the USA for protection against CHINA, RUSSIA & IRAN!

  14. Liberals destroyed Canada
    May 18, 2026 at 12:33 pm

    If war happens im flipping sides, liberals better watch out…

  15. Anonymous
    May 18, 2026 at 12:29 pm

    Paul
    May 18, 2026 at 12:17 pm
    The US under Trump will never approve of what Canada does unless it is giving into the US demands!
    “Canada is defiant in making its own way on this planet”, and Trump and his boot lickers cannot handle it ..

    “Canada is defiant in making its own way on this planet”
    Absolutely delusional, Elbows up though right?

  16. Paul
    May 18, 2026 at 12:17 pm

    The US under Trump will never approve of what Canada does unless it is giving into the US demands!
    Canada is defiant in making its own way on this planet, and Trump and his boot lickers cannot handle it ..

  17. StandOnGuard
    May 18, 2026 at 12:10 pm

    How can we have a joint military anything with the only enemy that’s sworn to destroy Canada’s economy and annex us without citizenship like another Puerto Rico or Guam? At least we don’t need to entertain any further foolishness about buying Murrikan F-35 boat anchors.

  18. Anonymous
    May 18, 2026 at 11:34 am

    Who cares

  19. A
    May 18, 2026 at 11:33 am

    O’Toole and Carney are both tools. Rolling the Coast Guard into defense spending is not increasing spending. Carney and his followers are fools.

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Canada

U.S. says it’s pausing long-standing military board with Canada

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted May 18, 2026 11:07 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Defence spending ‘not only tanks and guns,’ NATO-allied bank to secure Canada: Expert'
Defence spending ‘not only tanks and guns,’ NATO-allied bank to secure Canada: Expert
WATCH: Defence spending 'not only tanks and guns,' NATO-allied bank to secure Canada: Expert
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The U.S. undersecretary of defence said Monday that the United States is pausing a long-standing military board, claiming “Canada has failed to make credible progress on its defense commitments.”

In a post on social media, Elbridge Colby said his department is pausing the Permanent Joint Board on Defense “to reassess how this forum benefits shared North American defense.”

The board was established in 1940 and is an advisory forum for U.S.-Canada bilateral defence co-operation.

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Colby said the United States can “can no longer avoid the gaps between rhetoric and reality” in the post, where he shared a link to a transcript of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s speech the World Economic Forum in Davos in January.

Carney never mentioned U.S. President Donald Trump during the widely applauded speech where he described a “rupture in the world order.” The address did garner the president’s attention and following the speech Trump referred to Carney as “governor.” But Canada has not been the main target of Trump’s ire in recent weeks.

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With geopolitical uncertainty heightened by the conflict in Iran and closure of the Strait of Hormuz it’s unclear what led Colby to announce the pause of the defence board with Canada.

Carney has significantly increased Canada’s defence spending, surpassing North Atlantic Treaty Organization targets.

Former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole called the move “profoundly misguided” and said the timing was strange following Trump’s trip to China.

In a post on social media, O’Toole says “Canada has been and will be an ally that shares values of liberty.”

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