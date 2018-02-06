Drugs, gun seized by Saskatoon police during traffic stop

Saskatoon police said a traffic stop has resulted in drugs and a gun being seized.
A black Dodge Caliber was pulled over by patrol officers just before 7 a.m. CT Tuesday at 36th Street East and Idylwyld Drive.
Officers said they spotted someone inside the Caliber trying to hide a firearm as they approached the vehicle.
Police said a search turned up a gun along with meth and other drugs.
The five adults in the vehicle were arrested. One was later released from custody.
The other four are facing drug and weapons-related charges, along with breach violations.
