Crime
February 6, 2018 11:08 am
Updated: February 6, 2018 11:10 am

Drugs, gun seized by Saskatoon police during traffic stop

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Police said they seized a gun and meth during a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

Global News
A A

Saskatoon police said a traffic stop has resulted in drugs and a gun being seized.

A black Dodge Caliber was pulled over by patrol officers just before 7 a.m. CT Tuesday at 36th Street East and Idylwyld Drive.

READ MORE: Teen stabbed during Saskatoon home invasion

Officers said they spotted someone inside the Caliber trying to hide a firearm as they approached the vehicle.

Police said a search turned up a gun along with meth and other drugs.

The five adults in the vehicle were arrested. One was later released from custody.

The other four are facing drug and weapons-related charges, along with breach violations.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Drugs
Firearm
Gun
Meth
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
weapon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News