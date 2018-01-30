Meth, cocaine seized in Saskatoon after lengthy drug trafficking investigation

Four men were arrested in Saskatoon over the weekend after a five-month long drug trafficking investigation.

The arrests were made by members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) and RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) unit on Jan. 27 in the 1600-block of 8th Street East.

They face charges that include possession for purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, firearms-related charges, possession of stolen property, impersonation, and breach of court conditions.

A home on 5th Avenue North and another on Victoria Avenue were searched.

Police said they seized 5.3 pounds of crystal meth, one pound of cocaine, $14,000 cash, two vehicles and a stolen handgun in the searches.

A 31-year-old man and three 29-year-old men appeared Monday in Saskatoon provincial court .