Driver trying to evade police in stolen vehicle captured with help of ASU

Two men are facing charges after a driver in a stolen vehicle attempted to evade Saskatoon police on Thursday.

Police said the owner spotted his stolen pickup truck parked in the 1200-block of Central Avenue with two men inside it at around 5:25 p.m. CT.

When officers arrived, they tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle drove away.

Police said a passenger exited the vehicle as the driver accelerated. A 36-year-old man was quickly arrested.

Officers later used a tire deflation device successfully and the driver abandoned the truck near O’Neil Crescent.

The 32-year-old man was quickly found and arrested with help from the Air Support Unit (ASU).

Both of the accused are charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and breach of a court order. The 32-year-old man is also facing a charge of evading police.