Saskatoon police seek leads in shooting

Saskatoon police are looking for leads after a shooting in the city Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 600-block of Avenue F North just after 5 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an injured man.
They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to hospital however police are not sure how serious his injuries are.
Police believe the shooting happened in the alley between the 300 and 500 blocks of Avenue I North.
Members of the targeted enforcement unit are helping with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
