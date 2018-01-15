Man allegedly tied to chair, beaten: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police have two people in custody and are searching for a third suspect after a man was allegedly tied to a chair and beaten.

Police had been called out to a home in the 1300-block of 20th Street West on Sunday morning for a report of a disturbance.

READ MORE: Drugs, assault rifle seized after police chase near Battleford, Sask.

Officers arrived to find a man who they said had been tied to a chair and beaten.

The 64-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment of what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people at the home, a 23-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were arrested.

Police have requested a warrant for a 42-year-old woman, who police believe was in a domestic relationship with the victim.

They are facing charges including break and enter, unlawful confinement, possession of a weapon, and breach of probation.