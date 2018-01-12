Drugs, assault rifle seized after police chase near Battleford, Sask.

Police say they seized drugs and an assault rifle after a chase in the Battleford area.

Battlefords RCMP said officers were responding to a criminal complaint on Thursday morning when they spotted the suspect vehicle in that investigation.

Officers said the driver refused to stop for them and a monitored chased ensued.

The police chase was called off due to public safety concerns when the vehicle entered the town of Battleford.

Officers later located the vehicle in a rural area. Police said the vehicle was being driven erratically, preventing them from using tire deflation devices to stop it.

The driver eventually became stuck in a field south of Battleford and fled on foot.

He was caught after a brief foot chase.

A woman who remained in the vehicle was also arrested.

Police said they seized a quantity of drugs believed to be cocaine, an assault rifle, and a high capacity magazine.

Charges are pending and police continue to investigate.