Crime
January 12, 2018 1:15 pm

Drugs, assault rifle seized after police chase near Battleford, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

RCMP said they seized drugs believed to be cocaine and an assault rifle after a chase in the Battleford area.

File / Global News
A A

Police say they seized drugs and an assault rifle after a chase in the Battleford area.

Battlefords RCMP said officers were responding to a criminal complaint on Thursday morning when they spotted the suspect vehicle in that investigation.

READ MORE: Gunshots in North Battleford, Sask. not random: RCMP

Officers said the driver refused to stop for them and a monitored chased ensued.

Story continues below

The police chase was called off due to public safety concerns when the vehicle entered the town of Battleford.

Officers later located the vehicle in a rural area. Police said the vehicle was being driven erratically, preventing them from using tire deflation devices to stop it.

The driver eventually became stuck in a field south of Battleford and fled on foot.

READ MORE: Guns, drugs seized by Prince Albert police

He was caught after a brief foot chase.

A woman who remained in the vehicle was also arrested.

Police said they seized a quantity of drugs believed to be cocaine, an assault rifle, and a high capacity magazine.

Charges are pending and police continue to investigate.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault Rifle
Battleford
Battleford Saskatchewan
Battlefords RCMP
Battlefords RCMP Police Chase
Cocaine
Police Chase
Sask RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News