Drugs, assault rifle seized after police chase near Battleford, Sask.
Police say they seized drugs and an assault rifle after a chase in the Battleford area.
Battlefords RCMP said officers were responding to a criminal complaint on Thursday morning when they spotted the suspect vehicle in that investigation.
Officers said the driver refused to stop for them and a monitored chased ensued.
The police chase was called off due to public safety concerns when the vehicle entered the town of Battleford.
Officers later located the vehicle in a rural area. Police said the vehicle was being driven erratically, preventing them from using tire deflation devices to stop it.
The driver eventually became stuck in a field south of Battleford and fled on foot.
He was caught after a brief foot chase.
A woman who remained in the vehicle was also arrested.
Police said they seized a quantity of drugs believed to be cocaine, an assault rifle, and a high capacity magazine.
Charges are pending and police continue to investigate.
