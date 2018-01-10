Suspicious death Saskatoon’s 1st homicide of 2018

A suspicious death in Stonebridge is now Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2018.
Saskatoon police were called to the 100-block of Cope Crescent late Sunday morning to check on the welfare of a man.
John McPherson, 60, was found dead inside a home.
A cause of death has not been released.
No arrests have been made.
Members of the major crime section continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
