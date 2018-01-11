Man accused of attempting to steal a vehicle was armed: Saskatoon police

A man is in Saskatoon police custody after being accused of trying to steal a vehicle Thursday morning on Coy Avenue.

Police said the attempted theft happened when a man approached the owner of a vehicle, who was starting their vehicle to let it warm up.

When the owner sought help from a family member, the man told them he had a gun and then started to drive away.

The vehicle stalled and police said the man was attempting to steal another vehicle when officers arrived.

He was arrested and police said a search turned up a sawed-off .22-calibre rifle.

He is facing a number of charges.