Man, woman wanted for stolen vehicles get stuck fleeing attempted vehicle theft

Two wanted people were arrested after an attempted vehicle theft around five kilometres east of North Battleford, Sask.

Battleford RCMP were called to a work site on Highway 40 just after noon on Friday.

Police said a 32-year-old man and 37-year-old woman had attempted to steal a vehicle, but were interrupted by several witnesses.

The man allegedly tried to flee in the vehicle but got stuck in a ditch while evading the witnesses. He was held down by one of the witnesses until his arrest.

Police said the woman also tried to flee in another vehicle and allegedly attempted to drive into one of the witnesses. The witness was able to get out of the vehicle’s path in time.

They said the vehicle got stuck in the snow and the woman abandoned it. This vehicle was brought to the scene by the suspects and later found to have been stolen out of Alberta.

The woman fled on foot through some yards and fields before being tracked down with the help of several witnesses and taken into custody by RCMP.

No injuries were reported.

Both people, from Alberta, are facing charges of theft of a vehicle and two counts of possession of stolen property. The woman is also charged with one count of dangerous driving.

The accused had warrants out of the Swift Current, Sask., area in connection with several stolen vehicles from this past summer.

They have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in North Battleford provincial court on Monday.