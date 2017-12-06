5 arrested, 2 firearms seized during 3 searches by RCMP in Battlefords

Five people were arrested during multiple searches by RCMP in the Battlefords on Tuesday evening.

The three searches were in relation to an ongoing investigation in the North Battleford RCMP detachment area.

READ MORE: Firearms, drugs seized in 2 separate North Battleford searches

Officers and support units were at a Battleford home in the 200-block of 33rd Street, a hotel room in North Battleford as well as a parking lot of a business on Railway Avenue East.

Police said the RCMP emergency response team was on Railway Ave. in North Battleford to ensure that public safety was priority number one.

While tools that produce sounds similar to firearms were used, RCMP said no guns were fired in relation to this investigation.

Two firearms, drug paraphernalia as wells as substances suspected to being cocaine and crystal meth were seized.

WATCH BELOW: Crime rate spikes in North Battleford, Sask.

RCMP took two men and three women into custody without incident. No charges have been laid at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

No injuries were reported.