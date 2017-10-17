Firearms, drugs seized in 2 separate North Battleford searches

Battlefords RCMP seized firearms and drugs in two separate searches in North Battleford, Sask., on Oct. 13.

The first search happened early in the afternoon when police searched a home in the 700-block of 99th Street.

Officers said they seized a sawed-off .22-calibre rifle, a shotgun, a pellet gun that resembled an assault rifle and an extendable baton.

Police said they also seized a small quality of cannabis, scales and money, and recovered a stolen vehicle from Alberta.

Four people are facing weapons and vehicle theft charges.

Two small children in the home were placed with family members.

The second search happened in the evening at a home in the 1200-block of 106 Street.

Police said they seized cocaine, hydromorphone, and several other types of pills.

Charges are pending against three women and two men.

Battlefords RCMP said they continue to investigate.