Saskatoon police believe alcohol involved in collision damaging 8 vehicles

Saskatoon police believe alcohol and speed were contributing factors in a collision that left eight vehicles damaged on Saturday.

A caller reported a silver Dodge Charger being driven erratically in the area of 11th Street East and Eastlake Avenue just after 6 p.m. CT. The witness also indicated that the occupants had been “staggering” as they got into the car.

A few minutes later, another caller told police a man and woman in the vehicle were fighting in the 400-block of 11th Street East. The woman reportedly fell out of the moving car, was picked up by the driver and then he drove off with her.

Emergency services were called just before 6:15 p.m. to a multi-vehicle collision in the 1000-block of University Drive.

Investigators said the eastbound Dodge Charger struck several parked vehicles, which caused a chain reaction pushing the vehicles into each other. In total, seven parked vehicles were damaged.

The 29-year-old driver of the Dodge Charger and a woman, who was a passenger, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said another passenger from the car fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Charges are pending against the 29-year-old Cumberland House, Sask., man.