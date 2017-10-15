Canada
Car collides with City of Saskatoon grader: police

Emergency services were called to a collision between a City of Saskatoon grader and a car on Sunday.

Saskatoon police, MD Ambulance paramedics and firefighters were called to a collision between a City of Saskatoon grader and a car at around 10 a.m. CT on Sunday.

The crash happened at the intersection of 19th Street West and Avenue F South.

Police said the vehicle was travelling southbound when it collided with the road grader.

A 75-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman were extricated from the car by members of the Saskatoon Fire Department. Police said injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The grader operator was not hurt.

The traffic unit is assisting with the investigation to determine if charges will be laid.

