Montreal jazz legend Oliver Jones remembered as a virtuoso, mentor and humble man

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Montreal’s music community is mourning the loss of jazz icon Oliver Jones, who has died at the age of 91.

The acclaimed pianist, whose career spanned decades and earned him some of Canada’s highest musical honours, is being remembered not only for his extraordinary talent, but also for his generosity, humility and commitment to mentoring future generations of musicians.

Born in 1934 and raised in Montreal’s Little Burgundy, Jones grew up in what was then known as the “Harlem of the North,” a thriving Black community with a vibrant music scene. He began playing piano at the age of five and was taught by legendary music educator Daisy Sweeney, the sister of fellow Montreal jazz great Oscar Peterson.

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Jones went on to build a remarkable international career, performing across Canada and around the world. Montreal International Jazz Festival founder Alain Simard said Jones possessed a rare gift.

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“He could play a thousand notes in one minute and never a false note,” Simard recalled.

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Throughout his career, Jones earned numerous accolades, including a Juno Award, appointment as an Officer of the Order of Canada, and induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

Longtime friend and collaborator Ranee Lee said Jones’ music came straight from the heart.

“I think Oliver is sincere about what he does musically. It comes directly from the source, whether it’s the heart or the soul or the passion.”

Those who knew him say Jones never lost sight of the people who helped him along the way. Simard said the pianist remained remarkably modest despite his achievements.

“He would be grateful, thank me, like if his success was because of me or the Jazz Festival. It’s your talent, Oliver!”

Producer John R. Kennedy, who worked on the documentary Oliver Jones: Mind, Hands, Heart, described him as “the sweetest, most humble man I’ve ever met.”

One of Simard’s fondest memories was seeing Jones come out of retirement to perform alongside Peterson at the Montreal International Jazz Festival in 2004.

“The two of them were like brothers,” Simard said.

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Like his teacher Daisy Sweeney, Jones spent much of his life encouraging and mentoring young musicians. Friends and colleagues say his legacy will live on through the countless artists he inspired and supported throughout his remarkable career.