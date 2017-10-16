Saskatoon police dog puts bite on two people fleeing from stolen vehicle

Two people are in custody after leading Saskatoon police on a brief chase in a reported stolen vehicle.

The van, which had been reported stolen from Cochin, Sask., was spotted early Sunday morning by patrol officers on 20th Street West near Avenue W South.

When officers attempted to stop the van, the driver took off.

They were able to keep the van in sight until the air support unit (ASU) was able to see the stolen vehicle, at which point the ground chase was called off.

ASU followed the van, which side-swiped a vehicle on 22nd Street West at Whitney Avenue.

The van was abandoned on Milton Street just east of Confederation Drive and two people fled on foot and attempted to hide.

They were tracked down by officers and a police dog.

Both suffered dog bite injuries during the arrest and were treated at the scene.

A 28-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, both from Battleford, are facing several charges including possession of stolen property, evading police and dangerous driving.

The man was also wanted on outstanding warrants.