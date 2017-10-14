Crime
Man found with loaded sawed-off rifle faces 9 charges: Saskatoon police

A report of suspicious activity at a closed convenience store led Saskatoon police to a man with a sawed-off rifle.

Saskatoon police say a report about suspicious activity at a convenience store led officers to a man with a sawed-off rifle.

Shortly before 2 a.m. CT on Friday, a man was reportedly acting suspiciously outside the business in the 400-block of Russell Road.

Police were told the man was trying to enter the store, which had already closed.

Responding officers located a 27-year-old Saskatoon man matching the description nearby. He was found to be in possession of the loaded firearm and was taken into custody.

The man is facing nine charges including possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and carrying a concealed weapon.

Additionally, he has been charged with breach of court orders from Ontario and Saskatoon.

