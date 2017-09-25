2 sawed-off rifles seized by Prince Albert police

Prince Albert police say they have laid charges after seizing sawed-off rifles while responding to two separate calls in the northern Saskatchewan city.

The first one happened when officers were called for an eviction in the 1600-block of 17 Street West at around 10:20 a.m. CT on Sept. 22.

Once inside the home, police said they arrested a 24-year-old man who had a loaded .22-calibre rifle. Police also took a 23-year-old woman into custody.

The man, from Wahpeton Dakota Nation, is facing six firearm-related charges and breach of a court order. He is expected to make his first Prince Albert provincial court appearance on Monday.

The Prince Albert woman has been released and is expected make her first court appearance on Oct. 2. She is facing a charge of possession of meth.

Then on Sunday, police were called to a house just before 2 a.m. where suspects had entered and bear sprayed six people.

Officers arrived at the home in the 100-block of River Street East and stopped a car with a 24-year-old man and three teenagers in a nearby alley.

A can of bear mace and a loaded .22-calibre rifle were found during a search of the vehicle.

Parkland Ambulance paramedics treated the six people who were suffering from the effects of bear spray at the house.

Prince Albert police do not believe it was a random incident.

The man, from Montreal Lake, is facing charges of break and enter, possession of meth, assault with a weapon and numerous firearm-related offences.

Three teenage boys, from Prince Albert, are facing charges of break and enter as well as possession of a firearm and assault with a weapon.

All four are scheduled to make their first Prince Albert provincial court appearance on Oct. 2.