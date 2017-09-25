Weapons, meth seized during Saskatoon police traffic stop

Four adults and a youth are facing charges after Saskatoon police seized weapons and drugs during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled over what they called a suspicious car at around 7:45 a.m. CT in the 400-block of Avenue M North.

READ MORE: Disqualified driver leads Saskatoon police on brief chase

Police said a search of the Volkswagen Jetta turned up two knives, a machete, an imitation handgun and a backpack containing meth.

Officers said they also found one man in possession of marijuana.

Police said charges are pending.