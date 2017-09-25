Crime
September 25, 2017 2:35 pm

Weapons, meth seized during Saskatoon police traffic stop

Saskatoon police said five people are in custody after weapons and meth were seized during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled over what they called a suspicious car at around 7:45 a.m. CT in the 400-block of Avenue M North.

Police said a search of the Volkswagen Jetta turned up two knives, a machete, an imitation handgun and a backpack containing meth.

Officers said they also found one man in possession of marijuana.

Police said charges are pending.

