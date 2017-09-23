Saskatoon police find man with stab wound after report of fight
Saskatoon police say a 22-year-old man with a stab wound was found seeking medical attention on Friday.
Officers were called to a report of four men fighting in the 1400-block of 22nd Street West at 12:20 a.m. CT on Saturday.
Police learned that one of the men had been stabbed in the torso. Both the victim and suspect had left the scene.
Several minutes later, the victim was located at St. Paul’s Hospital where he had gone to seek treatment. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
