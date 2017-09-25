Crime
September 25, 2017 9:26 am

Disqualified driver leads Saskatoon police on brief chase

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Disqualified driver in custody after leading Saskatoon police on a brief chase.

File / Global News
A disqualified driver has been arrested after trying to flee from Saskatoon police early Monday morning.

An officer spotted a suspicious vehicle at 2:09 a.m. CT in the 500-block of Avenue F South.

A check determined the registered owner of the vehicle was a suspended driver.

When the officer tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver took off, leading the officer on a chase.

It was called off when members of the air support unit (ASU) spotted the vehicle.

ASU members said the driver parked the vehicle and fled on foot.

He was found by officers a short time later near 26th Street and Avenue D North.

The 28-year-old man is facing several charges including evading police, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He is scheduled to appear Monday in Saskatoon provincial court.

