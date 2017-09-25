Disqualified driver leads Saskatoon police on brief chase

A disqualified driver has been arrested after trying to flee from Saskatoon police early Monday morning.

An officer spotted a suspicious vehicle at 2:09 a.m. CT in the 500-block of Avenue F South.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police find man with stab wound after report of fight

A check determined the registered owner of the vehicle was a suspended driver.

When the officer tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver took off, leading the officer on a chase.

It was called off when members of the air support unit (ASU) spotted the vehicle.

ASU members said the driver parked the vehicle and fled on foot.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police Taser man resisting arrest

He was found by officers a short time later near 26th Street and Avenue D North.

The 28-year-old man is facing several charges including evading police, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He is scheduled to appear Monday in Saskatoon provincial court.