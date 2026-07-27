Savannah Guthrie issues new plea to help find mother: ‘We are in a nightmare’

Savannah Guthrie has issued a new plea asking for help to find her mother Nancy Guthrie, who went missing nearly six months ago.

In a new video shared to Instagram, Savannah appears to be speaking to her mother’s alleged abductor, asking them to “do the right thing” and “tell us where to look for her.”

“I’m coming on today with a very specific message. It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed,” Savannah began. “We have done our part. But we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts.”

1:37 Ransom note linked to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance claims she has died

Savannah said the world can be “a cruel and unforgiving place.”

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“I know that you have tried to do things the right way,” she said, appearing to address the person who allegedly kidnapped her mother. “So I am asking you — begging you — to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end.”

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“For all of us, no matter where we’ve been and what we’ve done, I believe there is always a way home,” she continued. “Please make the right choice.”

Savannah’s plea comes a week after the Pima County Sheriff’s Department warned the public about a money scam linked to its investigation into the disappearance of Guthrie.

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In a post shared to X last week, police confirmed knowledge of the scam and urged the public not to send anyone money.

“The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is aware of posts circulating about the Guthrie Investigation that include a QR code requesting money,” Chris Nanos, Pima County sheriff, said.

“PCSD will never ask for money related to this case, or any investigation. Please do not send money to people you do not know or scan QR codes requesting payment. If you see one of these posts, ignore it and report it. Stay alert and help spread the word.”

Authorities believe Nancy, 84, was taken against her will after they found blood near the doorstep of her home in the foothills outside Tucson, Ariz., in February. The FBI later released surveillance videos showing a masked man on the porch that night.

Last month, Savannah said her family remains “in agony” as the search for her mother continues.

She spoke out about her mother’s disappearance on the Today show after reports that the second ransom note previously sent to a media outlet claimed that her mother was dead.

0:54 Savannah Guthrie returns to ‘Today’ amid search for mom

NBC News shared the details about the ransom note and Savannah told her Today show co-hosts that she didn’t “have any comment on the story.”

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“I wanted to just take the opportunity to ask people, really to beg people, to come forward. Somebody knows something,” she said on the show.

“This is a new story that today is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live every day. And we are in agony and we cannot be at peace.”

She said that no matter how much she tries to “come out here every day and to smile and find that joy,” this is the moment she needs viewers to know that “we need your help.”

“We’re begging for your help. And I’m not going to miss that opportunity,” she said.

“So please, if you’re watching, no matter how small the reward is there,” Savannah added, referencing the US$1-million reward she previously offered for any information on her mother’s disappearance.

Savannah said tips can remain anonymous and urged the public to “please do the right thing.”